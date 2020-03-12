Vote in 2020
I’m sorry Bloomberg dropped out of the race, as I heard he was buying the election and I had big plans for spending my share of it.
I wonder now if it would have been enough for a trip to the border so I could see the new wall that Mexico is buying for us. I hear it’s going to be a GREAT wall, the greatest ever!
Maybe there would have been enough left over for a trip to D.C.! Are we allowed into the drained swamp or has Trump converted that into a protected wetland? Are there guided tours to sites where Trump has violated women, ridiculed the handicapped or scammed students out of tuition money? Are his tax returns sheltered behind protective glass like the Constitution or are complimentary copies available to tourists? I guess it doesn’t matter. As we’ve recently seen, glass didn’t do much to protect the Constitution. Anyway, I guess his taxes and the Constitution aren’t all that important.
If any of the above offends you, vote for someone in the 2020 election who cherishes American values.
Mike Neumann
Traverse City
