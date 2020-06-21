Road commission must spend wisely
The citizens of Grand Traverse County approved a 1-mil tax in November 2013, requested by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
The purpose and intended use was to augment and supplement State of Michigan money to preserve our existing road system.
An asset management plan was created and significant progress was made to improve our roads.
The GTCRC was rewarded by the passage of a millage renewal in 2016. The money was again put to good use. Those of us, like me, who advocated for millage passage were, and are, pleased with the progress made.
The GTCRC is now requesting the renewal of the millage in 2020. I am deeply troubled by this request. The GTCRC has committed some $2.5 million from its general, regular budget to pursue an added bridge crossing of the Boardman (Ottawa) River.
That money can be, and should be, used to continue upgrading our existing system. Pursuing a $20-60 million crossing makes no fiscal sense, has significant environmental concerns and from a cost-benefit analysis is unsound. I find it difficult to support the new millage request.
John A. Nelson
Traverse City
