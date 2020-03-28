Free online courses
A tip for how to best spend your “social separation” time is to sign on to a Hillsdale online course. These free courses are entertaining, educational and done in a understandable format.
There are courses on history (American and Europe), government, economics, great books, ethics, great authors (C.S. Lewis and Mark Twain,) Ancient Greek philosophers, Winston Churchill and so many more.
The most recent lesson is “THE GREAT AMERICAN STORY: A Land of Hope."
These courses are not “for credit," but I find them fascinating. Lessons can be taken on your schedule and have opportunity for dialog with others.
There is a test to check your understanding that only you see the results.
Go to online.hillsdale.edu and click on Hillsdale online courses. Although the courses are free, you are given the opportunity to make a donation to provide these wonderful courses.
Wes Nelson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.