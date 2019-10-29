Out of step?
I respect, work and play with friends in the community who politically identify as Republican. It is with sadness that I share my thoughts.
Recently the Record-Eagle published an article on a “leadership” breakfast for the Republican Party. The identified leaders have acted contrary to public interest and benefit.
Three months ago, the TCAPS Board of Education unanimously hired a highly qualified and highly thought of superintendent of schools. In an opaque process, the “leadership” of the board pressured her to resign. Hundreds of community members protested — to no effect. There also remain questions about hundreds of thousands of dollars perhaps owed to the State of Michigan.
The County Board of Commission hasn’t codified its ethic rules as it deliberates at its early morning meetings. Those meetings were protested by scores of constituents, as was the recent advocacy of the board for a Canadian pipeline company.
The “leadership” of the Grand Traverse County Road Commission led the effort to already spend $400,000, approved spending up to an additional $2 million on environmental studies leading to a $50 million bridge project of dubious and limited benefit. The principle of fiscal prudence dies.
I hope “leaders” are out of step with the party members.
John A. Nelson
Traverse City
