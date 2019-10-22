Look beyond prejudice
Some of President Trump’s supporters seem to be racists, white supremacists or religious bigots. They overlook his ineptness, corruption and dangerous blunders as long as he espouses the hateful rhetoric that speaks to their prejudices, but their sons and daughters will die in the wars that he is brewing now. Their families will lose their jobs and possibly their homes in the recession that Trump’s ill-advised tariff wars are pushing the U.S. toward. Their families will experience the fires, floods and storms that will destroy their property while President Trump refuses to join the rest of the world in combating global warming. Their families will suffer various illnesses caused by pollution that Trump says is necessary to not hamper U.S. business. They do not recognize the disadvantage that America has now in dealing with international issues because he has no credibility anywhere in the world. So, neither our allies nor others will cooperate in pursuing America’s objectives around the world. When will these people look beyond their prejudices and see the dangers that he is exposing to the U.S.? The answer, it seems, is blowing in the wind.
Harlow Nelson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.