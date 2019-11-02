Vote Mair, Putman
Tom Mair has extensive experience with TC issues through years of involvement — providing common sense, promoting fiscal responsibility, supporting responsible growth (no massive buildings and tax subsidies) and protecting the neighborhoods and environment.
Roger Putman brings common sense and varied experience to the Commission from being in business to executive director of TART and manager of golf at the Resort. He supports strong neighborhoods and environmental protection and is judicious about development and subsidies.
Neither is beholden to Chamber/PAC or Realtor money; that’s why I am voting for Tom and Roger. This election and our Commission should not be bought.
Judy Nelson
Traverse City
