Art creates culture
I’ve lived in the Grand Traverse region for 40 years and have often heard it said that we have many talented artists and that we support the arts. Though we do have many talented artists, we do not support them in a meaningful way.
I have been fortunate to travel and visit other small towns like Traverse City. Two that come to mind are St. Joseph, Michigan, and Orillia, Ontario. In St. Joseph I counted a dozen works of art along their riverfront. In Orillia they hold a competition every year for artists to create work on a specific theme. This year it was “bicycles” and the main street was lined with the most creative versions of “art bikes” imaginable. I come away from towns like these impressed by their grasp of the importance of art in maintaining or even creating culture.
With a few exceptions, the culture of Traverse City consists of beer, wine and bachelorette parties. Which would we like our visitors to remember — hangovers and indigestion, or how Traverse City is a place that embraces their past, present and future? A place where art and culture are showcased for all to view, remember and be enriched by.
Scott Nelles
Williamsburg
