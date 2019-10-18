Minervini for commission
I had the privilege of serving on the Human Rights Commission with Christie Minervini and have always been impressed with her dedication to improve our community.
She has demonstrated true passion for unity and bringing people together. She has been a champion for civility and bridge-building. She has the courage to speak up for what's right, even when it's difficult. She engages willingly with others and her positions are thoughtful and informed by experience.
These are all qualities that we should seek in a representative, and it is for these reasons that I enthusiastically support Christie Minervini for City Commission.
Taylor Nash
Traverse City
