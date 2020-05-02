Where is Nessel on Flint?
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ran for office saying she would be a “tenacious advocate for justice.” But it’s hard to see where she has done her job in the Flint water crisis on behalf of Michigan residents. Nessel entered office with a lot of big talk, but her first decision was to outsource her criminal investigation to other prosecutors. Worse yet, those appointees then dropped all Flint criminal charges while promising to take action at a later time.
However, nearly a year later, no one has been held responsible for the decisions that resulted in poisoned water. What has Nessel been doing since? After refusing to take control of the criminal investigation, Nessel’s prosecutors argued in court that state employees, the people who were involved in the decision-making process, should be immune from civil lawsuits. What did Flint get out of this otherwise? Well, Nessel did open a branch office there, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and lots of press releases. As for justice, we are all still waiting.
Anna Mouser
Interlochen
