Keep students safe
Sexual assault on college campuses is a widespread issue that usually goes without being reported. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, sexual assault is so common that 1 in 5 women in college experience it. Men are also at risk of being assaulted with 2.2 percent of graduate and professional males experiencing sexual assault, and 8.8 percent of women in the same category have experienced sexual assault or rape.
Betsy DeVos just released a new directive that tells schools how to handle sexual assault allegations. This directive is granting the accused more rights, which in turn will let many of them get away with little to no punishment. It will also further suppress victims who want to come forward with their stories and allegations. Supporters of the directive believe that it will help keep proceedings fair, but what is fair when students are getting assaulted and raped in a place where they’re meant to feel safe? We need to stand by colleges and universities and help them keep our students safe because DeVos will be doing nothing to help those who are most vulnerable.
Zoe Moseler
Lake Leelanau
