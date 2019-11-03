Bergman's votes
I see in the news Oct. 29 that our representative Jack Bergman walked out with the rest of the Republicans on the Veterans Affairs Committee. Bergman’s votes on veteran’s issues should be more closely followed and publicized. He loves to appear with groups of veterans when he is campaigning. But the Republicans have not supported veterans for years, and Bergman votes Republican down the line.
Robert Morse
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.