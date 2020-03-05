Another modest proposal
Instead of the vasectomy requirements recently proposed in the Alabama legislature for certain members of the male population, I would modestly suggest that any male partner having sexual relations with any woman and both tacitly or overtly knowing that a termination of any pregnancy could be the consequence of an unwanted pregnancy, then their shared culpability in the way of not using protection should be translated in this way: i.e., the male partner will also be the one potentially violating “the sanctity of life.”
It is a widely known fact that the majority of abortions occur because of unprotected and/or irresponsible sexual liaisons. If any anti-abortion law has, as a consequence, criminal prosecution, then this type of prosecution should involve both parties. What should be a matter ultimately between a woman and herself, her trusted medical doctor and her God doesn’t seem to be working. This new approach will simply and directly involve the male partner in whatever legal outcome as well. Just watch male lawmakers react to this proposed reality.
Steven Morris
Buckley
