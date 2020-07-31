Voting for Smits
There is one obvious and clear candidate to assume the office of Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner: Andy Smits. Andy will be getting my vote on Aug. 4.
Andy's 25-year career as an environmental engineer and regional business leader makes him not only qualified to fulfill the duties of the office, but to take it to another level. He is well connected locally, serving for 10 years as a city housing commissioner and on two county boards.
Andy is hard-working, capable and accessible. Voters will be well pleased that they invested in Andy Smits.
Phil Morman
Traverse City
