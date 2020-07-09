We should have waited
We who live here in Traverse City are seeing an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths. It started rising a few weeks ago, which coincides with the arrival of tourists. I blame the mayor for the increase and the mess we are now in by announcing to the tourists "Traverse City is now open" and "the welcome mat is out." Really? You made a bad call. We should not have opened up so soon. We should have waited.
The tourists think it's safer up here — not true. You people are making it very unsafe by coming up here. The governor said we should all stay close to home and do very little traveling. She said we all need to wear masks — all of us — when we are around people and to stay 6 feet apart. She is very adamant about that. By not following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health regulations, you are making people sick.
There are people who refuse to wear a mask. Why? Why not just do it? People, we are in a pandemic. This is about our community; everyone is trying to survive in the best way we can.
Do the right thing, wear a mask and stay home.
Shelley Moore
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.