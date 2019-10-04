At the Sept. 11 Ad Hoc Committee on Ethics (Record-Eagle reported Sept. 12) Commissioners Clous and Jewett voted to disband the committee and use the employee policy adopted at the July 3 BOC meeting instead of the policy that the Ad Hoc Committee developed using significant staff time. The Ad Hoc Committee was originally charged with developing a policy to specifically avoid the ethics and conflict of interest issues associated with the 2018 appointment of a commissioner’s spouse to the library board.
The personnel policy adopted on July 3 fails to do so. The commissioners should develop a policy with at least the following additional items:
- Language that would have clearly prohibited the 2018 library board problem.
- A provision for investigation of an ethics complaint against a commissioner. Requiring investigation by the administrator whom commissioners can fire is not workable.
- A provision for enforcement of a valid complaint against a commissioner. Because commissioners are elected, there are limited options, but this should be addressed.
- A provision to prohibit the use of office to obtain confidential information about a business competitor or competitor’s proposal.
- A provision to require annual disclosure of real property and business interests within Grand Traverse County.
Bruce Moore
Traverse City
