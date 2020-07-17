Be forgiving of Oakwood
Oakwood Cemetery is a Traverse City treasure. It is beautiful, peaceful and very well maintained. I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the young mother who lost her son and then found items at his grave broken. I can't imagine anything worse than losing a child.
Please be forgiving of the cemetery issue you've experienced. The rules clearly state the type of decoration that will not be hurt by our northern Michigan weather or an accidental error with a weed whipper. The sexton, Branden Morgan, has advised many to be wise about that aspect of a grave marker.
Branden cares deeply about any damage that happens at Oakwood. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and generally a terrific guy. I worked for him in the cemetery office for five-plus years and I can tell you that the only time I saw him angry was when someone willfully destroyed something in "his" cemetery. If he could stand watch 24/7, I'm confident he would. His values are clearly his family, his faith and his duty as sexton. For those who lose loved ones, you can be assured that Branden is there to help. I hope he'll be there for many years to come.
Kathy Moon
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.