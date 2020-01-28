Post Office hours
The other day we went to the post office in Northport to buy stamps. We got there just as it was closed for lunch. We thought we'd get a coffee in Lake Leelanau and buy stamps there. By the time we got there, they were closed for lunch as well. Oh well, it was off to Leland. They too were closed for lunch.
It would help if the U.S. post offices would post their hours where they could be read from the street. Also, we sure would like more mailboxes accessible from your car. Love the one in Lake Leelanau.
Don Montie
Northport
