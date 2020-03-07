Michiganders overwhelmingly passed Proposal 3 in 2018 and that makes voting easier than ever before in Michigan. Voters can register to vote or update a registration address until 8 p.m. on Election Day at the city or township clerk's office.
You can also vote before Election Day! All registered voters can vote using an absentee ballot. With not much time left before Election Day, it is best to go to the city or township clerk's office to request and complete your absentee ballot in person all in one visit.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The Election Protection Hotline is live now at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683). So call if you experience any problems voting or if you need assistance. Every vote counts!
Margaret Monsour
Traverse City
Commented
