Parking woes
The city recently changed the parking at Clinch Marina, to the detriment of the public trying to use the water park and Bijou Theater. It seems that half of the parking is reserved for those who have boats in the marina. They most likely got there via the water, not by automotive vehicles. Why should each boat user have two parking spaces reserved when they are taking spaces in the water? The city went to great expense and planning when they took out the historic little passenger train, which was always busy during the summer, to make a "water park" for families with small children to enjoy. Every time I have been to Clinch Marina this summer it has been very difficult to find parking and the reserved Marina spaces stand mostly empty. Even TC Mayor Jim Carruthers stated that 90 percent of people come to TC by car ... Where do we put all these cars?
Mary Miller
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.