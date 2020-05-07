Be cautious, save lives
I heard someone say there are three viruses:
1. COVID-19
2. Trump-2016
3. And a dysfunctional democracy.
Whatever your view, efforts to fight COVID-19 seem to be working, with the steep rise in infections leveling off. However, as of this writing, there were still about 30,000 new cases being reported each day, and it is important to understand that people without symptoms can spread it.
A virus cannot be spun, bullied or tweeted away. In the absence of reliable information and cooperative action that people can understand and trust — simply going to beaches and reopening businesses will not work.
This virus is extremely contagious, lethal to many, and pays no attention to borders. It is also novel, and we are still discovering new things about it everyday. If we move too rapidly, and make a wrong move, we could quickly backslide into losing all that has been gained, and risk even more deaths, restrictions and loss of jobs.
Thank God we have a competent governor. And shame on those Republicans who organized to thwart her efforts to act responsibly in accordance with phase 1 of the president's public health guidelines for safe reopening.
G. Bob Miller
Cedar
