Cruise ship thoughts
We are dismayed at recent displays of ignorance and animosity exhibited by certain Traverse City officials and by some community members at news that Viking cruise lines intends to send a new ship to call at Traverse City.
Consider some facts:
First, a cruise ship won’t pollute Grand Traverse Bay. Long-standing laws require any commercial vessel sailing the Great Lakes to either retain all sewage on board or to have a sewage treatment system equivalent in cleanliness to those operated by local municipalities.
Second, new marine engines must meet environmental standards for exhaust pollution much stricter than those in years past.
Third, a ship bound for the Great Lakes must exchange freshwater ballast for saltwater ballast before entering the lakes to kill potential invasive species.
Fourth, Traverse City officials cannot determine which ships may use Grand Traverse Bay. That job is reser- ved for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Cruise ships have been calling at Traverse City for several years and it appears that generally everyone has been pleased. Let’s put aside fragile egos and calm this latest tempest in a teapot. Traverse City should welcome Viking and any other cruise lines that wish to call here.
Al and Janie Miller
Suttons Bay
