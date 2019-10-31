Ensuring Trump victory
Ever notice the absence of American flags at Democrat rallies and election events? Ever hear any “USA” “USA” chants? Why is there no elation over our positive economic numbers or our record-breaking low minority unemployment statistics? Nothing about our strengthened military is reported, just constant negativity. Elections are won by promoting our strengths, not scandals.
The 2020 elections will be a real wake-up call for liberals if they continue down their road to Socialism during a time of such record-breaking and impressive American prosperity. Minorities are waking up to the fact that Democrats have used them for a long, long time while doing nothing close to Trump’s accomplishments in just three years. His successes stand in stark contrast to Obama’s doubling of Black dependence on government handouts, yet they revere him and label Trump the “racist.”
Meanwhile, chaos and poverty walk the squalor-ridden streets of liberal strongholds like San Francisco and Los Angeles where they protect illegal aliens at the expense of law-abiding citizens. New York and Oregon aren’t much better.
Between ongoing investigations into the DOJ’s abuse of power (Russian collusion), the Socialist Democrat campaign platform and the corrupt media, the left is ensuring a Trump victory in 2020.
Jim Miller
Omena
