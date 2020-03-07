In 1962 JFK promoted universal healthcare. Eisenhower taxed the wealthy at 90 percent. Since then both have become “radical” notions, due to the rich, GOP and corporate media.
People ask: “How will we pay for universal healthcare?” but never question how we pay for the $715 BILLION annual military budget.
Most importantly, we are on the brink of irreversible climate disaster and the demise of the human habitat.
For the reasons above and the fact that I appreciate the democratic socialist programs of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, I will be voting for the honest, honorable Bernie Sanders on March 10.
Donna Miller
Traverse City
