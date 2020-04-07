Measured by results
Americans are sick and dying. They urgently need aid and comfort, not irrelevant political bickering on unrelated matters. So, how do you combat a virus that has already killed a thousand American citizens? If you are Nancy Pelosi, you propose a bill that includes $35 million to the non-medically related Kennedy Center For the Performing Arts. Even though the virus has not indicated any racial preference, diversity was mentioned 65 times in her proposal.
Increasing numbers of Americans are turning off such politically motivated rhetoric and turning on to Trump and his advisers for common-sense solutions.
America will recover from this pandemic faster because the economy was strong when it struck.
In a recent Gallup poll, 60 percent of voters approved of the job Trump is doing to address the epidemic. In the 37th week of his presidency, his ratings are higher than Obama’s were at the same point — in spite of all the attacks he has endured from Democrats, Socialists and the Liberal media. Three years of their failed attacks have been costly, wasteful and damaging — not just for Democrats, but for the country as a whole.
Success is measured by results, not political rhetoric.
Jim Miller
Omena
