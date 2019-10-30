Yes on childhood millage
November’s early childhood millage proposal provides an opportunity to support our youngest population in Leelanau County. With state and local tax rates effectively the lowest in 50 years, we should be able to afford the small increase that would restore services once available to all young Leelanau County children. In voting “yes,” we are also helping ensure a more vibrant future for our county because, along with jobs and affordable housing, early childhood services are key to thriving communities that can attract and keep young families — a conviction shared by economists and business people alike. Say “yes” to a better future.
Sue Miller
Lake Leelanau
