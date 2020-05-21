Something not right
There is something not right when the City is willing to pay an overpriced price of ground for a parking deck (in the face of a depression) to accommodate the 4Front Credit Union, who said they will have 120 employees with no parking for them. This while the city has been planning (thinking) of the Senior Center need of either replaced or rebuild now being put on the back burner (another 20 years) while they raise private money — something isn’t right.
P.S. I might add that most of the senior citizens are the ones who built and made Traverse City what it is today.
Just another forgotten soul,
Muriel Mikowski
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.