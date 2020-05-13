Mask shows respect
I dislike masks but will wear one while I have to shop, despite low numbers of confirmed cases in the area. Yes, it's the law, but I will wear it for the comfort of essential staff. (as well as other shoppers) It shows respect and that I care that they have to be there working, in part, for me.
They only see me. Anyone they encounter could be a downstate visitor, a caregiver with direct contact with those infected or just home from a Lansing protest. There’s no way for them to know I’ve been home for weeks.
It also says I respect healthcare providers working long shifts, despite PPE and staff shortages. Imagine caring for critically ill patients, while seeing others ignore and/or question distancing guidelines and protective measures. Wouldn’t that feel like a slap in the face?
To “open up” this state, we all need to do our part, even if it’s sweaty, uncomfortable or looks funny. Vigilance, cleanliness and adherence to guidelines will slow, and may even stop the spread of this virus. To bring any comfort or peace of mind to others during uncertain times is well worth my very minor inconvenience or discomfort.
Pete Meyer
Traverse City
Commented
