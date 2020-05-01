A question for Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer, let me see if I've got this straight. The large gathering of people protesting your decisions concerning this current crisis we are experiencing proves that the people of Michigan cannot make the right decisions for themselves? I find that statement concerning.
I'm a 75-year-old man who fishes by myself during this time of social distancing, and you feel I shouldn't use my boat and motor. I can't make that choice for myself. On the other hand, you believe in abortions. You are willing to kill a defenseless child because you believe in a woman's right to choose. How noble of you.
I would really appreciate if you or one of your associates would call me and explain this decision so I can understand it.
Randy Meulman
Williamsburg
