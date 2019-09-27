Airport representation
Why was Commissioner Coffia blocked from taking part in the discussion leading to the development of an Airport Authority?
Those living around the Cherry Capital Airport know firsthand how the actions of the Grand Traverse County Commission and the Airport Administration can affect their property values.
Who better to be the voice of District 1 than the commissioner in that district whose residents voted her in to represent their interests?
Contact Kevin Klein, director of airport commission, at 231-947-2250 or admin@tvcairport.com and Rob Hentschel, chair of Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, at 231-946-4277 or commissioners@grantraverse.org to demand that Commissioner Coffia be allowed to represent you in this very important issue.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
