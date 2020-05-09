Science and experts
As we all hunker down at home, wearing masks and gloves to avoid this virus, scientists and leaders are making the best decisions possible to minimize sicknesses and deaths. No one is sure when it will end and the effects are many, including PTSD, sleep loss, depression, anger and anxiety. It has also brought out kindness, as communities come together to help those most at risk and in need. I can only hope that because of this selflessness, we will come out stronger and more resilient than we ever have been. This virus doesn’t know political boundaries and neither should we. We are all in this together, and each must act for the greater good.
This pandemic has shown what happens when science and experts are ignored. When it’s over we must pick up the pieces and continue to work for each other by fighting for just environmental policies. Let this be our next agenda: stop wastefulness, save our forests, reduce carbon emissions and protect our air, water, and land. Learn about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR763, and how it will help. Let science and expert minds lead us to leave a healthy planet for future generations.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
