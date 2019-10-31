Shut down Line 5
There are more than a "few" people who are trying to prevent the Line 5 tunnel and especially shut down Line 5 before a real disaster occurs. Line 5 has already leaked on land over 30 times, spilling more than a million gallons. Do you not think that those leaks and future ones could get into our groundwater or into some of the over 400 lakes, streams and tributaries that Line 5 runs through? And do you not think those waters could lead right into the Great Lakes?
This same company was responsible for the second largest inland oil spills in the U.S., including the one in Marshall, Michigan, in which 35 miles of the Kalamazoo River were closed for two years. And still there are more than 100,000 gallons of oil left in that river bed since the "clean-up." And, I have heard the number 200 as far as Michigan jobs related to this company. We already have lines running into Lower Michigan that could be used to get the propane needed in the U.P., which is only needed for Western U.P. because Eastern U.P. has been getting it's propane via truck and railway, not Line 5. Shut it down now.
Berta Meserve
Lake Ann
