Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.