Vote for Walter
I have known Ashlea Walter, candidate for City Commission, for several years: first in business and now as a friend.
What impresses me about Ashlea is that she is interested in and values the opinions and concerns of people of all ages, not just her contemporaries. I know also that whenever Ashlea is about to tackle an issue, she first researches and reads, and listens to other stakeholders to make the most informed decision.
Her leadership background is all community focused, working on behalf of families, the environment, neighbors, education, the arts. I will happily vote for her Nov. 5.
Barbara Meredith
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.