Supporting McElyea
I’m pleased to endorse Kevin McElyea for Grand Traverse County drain commissioner.
He is trained in landscape architecture along with a great deal of work experience in the area of civil engineering.
I'm impressed with his understanding of the importance of economic development as well as environmental issues and he has been recognized for this critically balanced approach by being awarded Environmentalist of the Year for his work in developing a countrywide stormwater ordinance.
His personal value system is based on building collaborative partnerships between government entities to promote economic development in an environmentally sensitive way, which is the balance our area needs to move forward.
Tom Menzel
Long Lake Township
