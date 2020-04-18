Hands raw from washing
Newscasters talk about a disease with a name that sounds like a beer.
China offers coronavirus information.
South Korea has it. It’s too far away to affect me.
The WHO offers a test. Every country takes it, but the U.S.
A ship brings the virus to America. I’m safe. I hate cruises.
Trump disbanded our “team of scientists” who would react to this threat. We have no plan.
I wash my hands.
Trump calls the virus a “hoax” and states our 13-15 cases will soon be zero.
The virus is serious, contagious and lethal to people my age.
Trump gives daily public briefings. Dr. Fauci put his head in his hands as Trump tells another falsehood.
I dream about getting sick. I fear I won’t be able to breathe.
Trump says everyone who wants a test can get one and governors should find ventilators and equipment for healthcare workers because HE isn’t a delivery service.
I stay home and shop during “senior time.” I wonder when someone we know dies.
Trump wants to end lock down because the “cure may be worse than the disease.” Pundits who agree say elders should be willing to die to save the stock market.
My hands are raw from washing.
Carolyn Medland
Alcona Township
