NATO and Trump
As World War II ended, three world leaders created a plan to prevent another country (like Germany) from dominating the world and starting war. U.S. and Great Britain realized Russia was the new threat.
Thus, NATO was born. Countries formed a barrier around Russia. If Russia attacked one, others would defend it.
The U.S., Canada and others interested in corralling Russia’s desire for power and land also joined. Ukraine is an ally of NATO, but Russia is still warring with them. Ukraine needs our weapons and monetary aid to fight this invasion.
Trump withheld money and weapons from Ukraine. Is it to force Ukraine to help him win re-election?
Our Founding Fathers were concerned about foreign interference in our elections because there is always a bill to pay. If Russia helps again, or Ukraine is forced to help, who will Trump be loyal to? Who can blackmail him?
What does it say about our country if extortion and bribery is “OK” to win an election?
Trump’s response to being investigated is to order people not to testify and refuse to sacrifice subpoenaed documents. He attacks testifiers, often putting them in danger.
People exposing this traitorous behavior are heroes. Our president is destroying us.
Carolyn Medland
Alcona Twp.
