In 1947 The Fairness Doctrine regulated broadcasters, “requiring that issues of public importance be presented in an honest, equitable and balanced manner.” The law was abolished in 1987.
Reporting takes effort
Rupert Murdock then started buying newspapers, often turning them into tabloids. He was sued for pieces he published. In 1996, he founded Fox News.
Remember Dan Rather and Brian Williams, broadcasters for major networks? Both were fired: one for airing a story before his facts were solid enough and the other for embellishing his role in a story. Our major networks hold standards for accuracy and honesty.
Our major newspapers require validating and fact checking. A Pulitzer prize for investigative reporting is the benchmark of quality. The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Associated Press have 214 between them. Our newspapers unraveled the lies about the Vietnam War, exposed the Catholic Church’s protecting of abusive priests, and revealed Watergate.
Fox News has no Pulitzer prizes and gave us Pizzagate.
Our country is not divided by Republican and Democrat. It is divided by reporting verses hoaxes, and truth verses ego-driven explanations.
If someone is listening to one source, they can be easily led. Right now, our democracy needs an informed voting public.
Carolyn Medland
Alcona Township
