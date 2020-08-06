Alzheimer's takes a growing toll
I've worked with persons with Alzheimer's/dementia for five years, seeing firsthand the toll that Alzheimer's and related diseases takes on individuals and their families.
Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease. It robs people of precious memories and abilities. It challenges caregivers and loved ones to find strength and resilience they never knew existed.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death and a growing epidemic that kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In Michigan alone, 190,000 residents are living with Alzheimer’s — a number that is expected to grow by 15.8 percent in the next five years.
Help is needed now, but not just by those who are currently impacted. More individuals are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. More family and friends are serving as caregivers. Death rates continue to climb. And the costs are unsustainable.
Participation in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one way to make a difference. The Walk raises funds for dementia research, care and support, here in Michigan and beyond.
Please join us in the fight on Sept. 12. Register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk today.
Hali McRoberts
Traverse City
