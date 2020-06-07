Right to privacy
The controversial Patriot Act, which became law in 2001, greatly took away privacy rights of Americans. One example is that the government could view our web-browsing history without a warrant. The GOP-lead U.S. Senate just voted to continue to give the FBI permission to spy on us online without our knowledge. The amendment, Wyden Amdt. No. 1583, was introduced to stop the warrantless surveillance.
Luckily, our senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters voted “yes” on the amendment to protect our privacy. We must tell Senate GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who didn’t support the amendment, that we forbid the government from secretly collecting information about our internet habits.
William P. McMullin
Cadillac
