Voting for Bean
Triston Cole wants you to think he is interested in Antrim County and now the office of sheriff for the county. But wait, who does he serve? His top funders for his past campaigns have contributed to him more than $99,000.
Leftover funds from previous campaigns can be used for present and future campaigns. His donors include owner of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Auto Dealers Association, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Meijer, General Motors, DTE, Michigan Oil and Gas, Sen. Stamas, Midland.
Please vote; reelect Sheriff Dan Bean. We do not need influence of outside people and organizations in our local government.
James A. McKimmy
Rapid City
