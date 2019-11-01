Responsible, engaged
Join me in voting for Katy Bertodatto for city commissioner. She is resilient, responsible, nonpartisan, engaged. She uniquely comprehends housing issues, and serves on the Housing Advocacy Committee. She understands the importance of business to the sustainability of community, and is supported by TraverseConnect.
She's proven she knows how to achieve goals; becoming a pilot, commuting to U of M to get her degree (as a single mother) and giving the commencement speech, attending MIT, building her business and being a fiercely devoted mother. She listens, acts, hopes, speaks and stands up when needed.
She is an asset to our community.
Erin McKee
Traverse City
