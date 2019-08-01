Respect for others lacking
Recently I was driving down Garfield Avenue when a fairly new, silver pickup passed me, very aggressively revving the engine. I figured I must have been driving my usual, pokey speed. However, the car, now in the left lane, slowed almost to a stop so that I was alongside in no time. The passenger wound down his window and screamed a racial obscenity. I was so shocked and, quite frankly frightened, that I failed to get a license. I can only assume that the 7-year-old bumper sticker for a former president elicited this response.
Wow! What provokes someone to do this to a 70-year-old white woman in a VW bug? What have we come to? What does this tell us about the fear felt by all minorities today? Where do we go from here? We all need to pause ... to have a better country we need to look at the values that were established by our ancestors: equality, tolerance and respect for each other are the foundation of our union. Our failure to respect these values leads to the end of a civilized society, even here in little Traverse City.
Christie McGue
Traverse City
