Happy — and angry
I have seen the protests because of the shutdowns in Michigan. I know jobs are in limbo, businesses shut down. People are worried. They should be. Some of the jobs and businesses are never coming back. Who knows what the future will look like. Right now the government is printing money like it is the board game Monopoly. Just to keep us afloat.
I was in Meijer on a Sunday shopping for groceries and 85 percent of the people had masks on. That made me happy — and angry, because of the other 15 percent. Why did they make me angry? Because in America we have the right to be ignorant, selfish or stupid. Maybe all three at once. That is why we can protest even if we are lining up with Confederate flags and Swastikas and it's politically motivated. People, maybe you need to go down to the Detroit area and talk to the people who are working with COVID-19 patients. You might get a different perspective. But then we still have the right to be ignorant, selfish and stupid — don't we?
Terry McGowen
Traverse City
