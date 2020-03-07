City and Griffin Street
As a city commissioner I am disappointed that TCAPS administrators, based on reporting by the Record-Eagle, continue to circulate misinformation about the city's position regarding the vacation of a portion of Griffin Street. To report that the city "could not legally vacate Griffin Street" is simply false and must be corrected. So are previous statements that the city "would not" vacate Griffin Street. Vacation is a decision made by the city commission, not staff. When city staff and TCAPS administrators failed to reach a compromise, the city manager encouraged TCAPS to schedule their request before the city commission for a decision. TCAPS declined. I don't offer an opinion on TCAPS decision to leave the city, but they need to own it.
Assuming the Record-Eagle reporting is accurate I find TCAPS deflection of criticism by blaming the city unconscionable. I am also sad to say that I am disappointed in the Record-Eagle's lack of accuracy when reporting this issue. The city's concerns regarding vacation, its process and the fact no decision was ever made was and remains easily obtainable.
Brian McGillivary
Traverse City
