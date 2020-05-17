Key to a brighter future
The reduced amount of travel, production and life in general that we are currently experiencing due to the pandemic has clearly proven that a wide-scale reduction in our consumption results in the immediate reversal of our negative impact on our planet. After only a few short months, the air and water are vastly improved globally ... which is good!
The benefits of a cleaner environment are many. One such benefit is that, as time goes on, we (and all living things) will be much healthier and better equipped (naturally) to cope with viruses and other problems that we will surely face in the future.
This is a no-brainer, folks. We can either stop wasting our precious natural resources and destroying our planet (for short term gains and unnecessary pleasures) and be rewarded with a cleaner, healthier, planet and a brighter future for every living thing — or we can go on, as we have in the past, mindlessly fulfilling our wants and desires while continuing to make the situation worse. Please, do all that you can to continue repairing the Earth ... stop making, doing, using so much ... forever! It has been proven, we can’t have it all and a healthy planet too.
Patrick McDuff
Kaleva
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.