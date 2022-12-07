Passage of Proposal 3
doesn't make it moral
I once heard a Catholic priest say that just because something is legal, doesn’t make it moral.
Just because Proposal 3 is passed, it doesn’t pass when it comes to God’s standard. God’s law cannot be voted on because it’s stated for eternity: Thou shalt not murder.
Abortion is murder. Life begins with the first heartbeat, a scientific fact. May God forgive the Proposal 3 vote of yes and honor the voters who said no.
We don’t have to defend God’s standards. He defends us.
Ellen McDougall
Gaylord
