Passage of Proposal 3

doesn't make it moral

I once heard a Catholic priest say that just because something is legal, doesn’t make it moral.

Just because Proposal 3 is passed, it doesn’t pass when it comes to God’s standard. God’s law cannot be voted on because it’s stated for eternity: Thou shalt not murder.

Abortion is murder. Life begins with the first heartbeat, a scientific fact. May God forgive the Proposal 3 vote of yes and honor the voters who said no.

We don’t have to defend God’s standards. He defends us.

Ellen McDougall

Gaylord

