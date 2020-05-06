Changing climate
This horrible viral pandemic will be dwarfed compared to what we will face with the changing climate. Americans live in denial regarding what is to come.
Corporations produce gas-guzzling vehicles that increase the dangers we are to face — such as the overpriced, over-sized pickups (12/14 mpg) so many are buying — pushed by the automotive industry to make profits. Devastating Lake Michigan with an oil spill from Enbridge’s Line 5 is another example.
We have an administration and the GOP (FOX as their megaphone) prioritizing corporations and the wealthy over human existence. They deny climate change, pushing trillion dollar tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations (starting with Reagan) while also planning to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and environmental protections.
Eisenhower taxed the wealthy at 80 percent, while the Republican government cuts their taxes.
People are blind to the environmental and economic dangers they face, believing everything is fine. Many who will be most impacted support this sociopathic, delusional president and his party, who normalize and support him.
I hope humans learn what the earth could be during our pause in polluting due to the virus, by not returning to their consumptive, wasteful habits. Our future depends on it.
John McDonald
Traverse City
