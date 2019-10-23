Enbridge buying influence
A recent investigation by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network revealed that Enbridge — the company that owns the aging Line 5 oil and gas pipelines that run under the Straits of Mackinaw — has been purchasing support for the Line 5 Tunnel to the tune of $63,000 in paid sponsorships and ads with the Michigan Association of Counties and $105,728 at the state level in Michigan, purchasing full page ads in news media outlets which, in exchange for Enbridge’s money, repeat Enbridge’s messages, often multiple times a day.
On the local level here in Grand Traverse County, it appears that “according to emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, certain Grand Traverse County commissioners had been discussing the resolution for weeks before the vote” (Oil & Water Don't Mix, Sept. 9 newsletter) that was taken by four of them on Aug. 21 in spite of 53 members of the community speaking against the resolution. These backdoor discussions, if proven, would constitute a violation of the Open Meetings Act. Every citizen of Grand Traverse County should be up in arms that their elected officials are caving to the influence of Enbridge. Let’s remind the four commissioners that they do not represent the will of the people of Grand Traverse County.
Sylvia McCullough
Interlochen
