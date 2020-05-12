Mind-boggling logic
GT Commissioner Brad Jewett’s stated logic for having voted against giving front line, COVID-19 first responders one-time hazard pay is that he has constituents who are laid off who have not yet received their unemployment checks. Jewett claims his constituents say they don’t want any other worker to receive extra pay even though they are putting their lives and their families lives on the line serving COVID-19 patients. We can wonder how many people in District 3 he actually polled.
The fact is that those who are unemployed can file for weekly unemployment benefits. In addition, they will receive a $600 stipend from the state as supplemental income. Many will make more being unemployed then while working. Beyond that, they will also be receiving $1,200 per person from the federal CARES ACT.
Democratic values of empathy, protection, empowerment and caring community expose Republican stress on "Me and Mine at the expense of everyone else" as inappropriate in the time of this pandemic crisis. The people of District 3 and 6 deserve better. Vote Blue in 2020!
Sylvia McCullough
Interlochen
