We have a lot to learn about American history
1619: The first enslaved people are dragged in chains off ships arriving in Virginia; 250 years of the most brutal chattel slavery followed. It was one of the most extensive episodes of total depravity in the history of the world.
This was followed by the Civil War and a rigidly-enforced system of legal segregation of millions of people in every facet of life. Separate schools, separate churches, white-only hotels and restaurants and public restrooms. Separate drinking fountains. You name it.
Then came the civil rights movement of the 1960's and 1970's, which finally ended legal segregation by race.
But has that made everything fine and dandy?
If you think so, ask just about any Black person. Our dark-skinned brothers and sisters need light-skinned allies. I hereby sign on. Will you?
Our middle school and high school youth must learn in their American history classes of the tragic history of racial oppression in our otherwise great country. Their self-esteem will survive.
Black history is a major part of American history. The truth will set us free.
James R. McCormick,
86th District Court Judge, retired
Traverse City
