Another fine mess
The fiasco that is presently going on in Congress is a perfect example of the complete failure of a two-party system in this country. The Founding Fathers never imagined when we would be represented by elected officials whose priorities were first to get re-elected to insure their personal path to wealth, second to make sure their party controlled the leadership of Congress to insure prime chairmanships for their members, and then somewhere (low priority) the good of the people and the country. This is what I see now; otherwise there would be no need to spend millions of dollars to get a job that pays about $175,000.
As Michigan has proven, term limits don't really make public servants out of politicians. But they might work at the federal level, at least ridding the country of a bunch of senile old politicians. And, maybe preventing the next majority-controlled House from spending years trying to undo an election that the press told them they would win.
John McCombs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.